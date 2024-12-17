Cuba and Namibia to establish Intergovernmental Commission





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 17 (ACN) With the signing on Monday of a new agreement, with the presence of their leaders, Cuba and Namibia are committed to the establishment of an Intergovernmental Commission to strengthen ties between the two nations.



The signing ceremony was led by Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic of Cuba, and Nangolo Mbumba, president of the Republic of Namibia.



Oscar Pérez-Oliva Fraga, Cuban minister of foreign trade and investment, and Peya Mushelenga, minister of international relations and cooperation, confirmed with their signatures the agreement, which will increase the level of economic, trade and cooperation relations.



With this new agreement, both parties hope to promote common objectives, which are included in the priorities given by the two governments to the expansion of bilateral ties.



Thanks to the collaboration over the years, more than a thousand Namibian students have graduated in Cuba and more than a hundred Cuban collaborators have rendered their services in the Sub-Saharan African nation, mainly in the health sector.



The brotherhood ties between Cuba and Namibia are deep and historic and in March 2025 they will reach the 35th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between the two countries.