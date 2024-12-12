Blinken Discards Cuba Policy Change before Biden Leaves the White House





Havana, Dec 11 (ACN) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he does not anticipate any change of policy towards Cuba before Joe Biden leaves power on January 20, 2025.



Blinken made his statement during a session of a parliament commission, according to EFE news agency.



The US Secretary of State repeated his words as he was asked in detail if the US administration was reviewing these past days the possible withdrawal of Cuba from the US list of states sponsors of terrorism.

He replied that as he has said before, he cannot anticipate any change.



The inclusion of Cuba on the US blacklist results in a series of economic sanctions that join the strengthened US economic, commercial and financial blockade maintained by successive US administrations for more than 60 years now.



Cuba had previously been included in that US list between 1982 and 2015, when the island was withdraw from the blacklist by decision of former US President Barack Obama (2009-2017).



In 2021, former US President Donald Trump, current president-elect, again included the island on the list just a week before stepping down from power. His decision was not reverted by current US President Joe Biden.