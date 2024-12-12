Caribbean Community against US Blockade of Cuba





Havana, Dec 11 (ACN) The general secretary of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Carla Barnett described the region’s stance against the US policy against Cuba as a historic position.



In statements to PL Latin American news agency, Barnett recalled the time, 52 years ago, when four Caribbean nations decided to establish diplomatic relations with Cuba; such links of friendship strengthened over the years, she noted.



Barnett said that the resistance of the Cuban people is an example to follow by other Caribbean nations, who are grateful to the island’s support and assistance in areas like the training of human resources.



The future of relations between Caricom and Cuba will be marked by stronger bonds, Barnett noted.



The Caricom general secretary is meeting a working agenda in Cuba including her participation at the International Conference on the Decade of the African Descendants.

