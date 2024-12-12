Cuba again Blasts Israeli Genocide of Gaza





Havana, Dec 11 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez condemned the genocide of the Palestinian people by Israel, which at the same time usurps Syrian territories and violates the ceasefire in Lebanon.



In a message on X, the Cuban government official said that out of the over 44 thousand Palestinians murdered by Israeli forces, 17 thousand 712 were children and 12 thousand 136 were women.



International silence is accomplice of this barbarism, Rodriguez denounced.



On December 10, which marked Human Rights Day, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that the world should not celebrate Human Rights Day as far as bombs keep falling on Gaza and Lebanon, while the murderers crowned their crimes by stealing Syria more lands.



The Israeli offensive has the characteristic of a genocide, according to the report by the Ad-hoc Committee in charge of investigating the Israeli actions affecting human rights of the Palestinians and other Arabs living in the territories occupied by Israel.



The report put forth serious concern about violations of international humanitarian law and human rights in occupied Palestine, including the use of hunger as a war weapon.

