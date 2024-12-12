Cuba attends UNESCO meeting on the quality of education





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 11 (ACN) Cuban Minister of Education Naima Trujillo attended today a UNESCO meeting held in Chile for the 30th anniversary of the Latin American Laboratory for Evaluation of the Quality of Education (LLECE).



As highlighted by the Foreign Ministry on its website, the Minister remarked that Cuban experts have participated in these studies ever since LLECE was established as a South-South cooperation space that monitors learning in the region and pointed out that Cuba will take part in a Regional Comparative and Explanatory Study engaging more than 190,000 students from some 5,000 schools in the area to assess key subjects such as reading, mathematics and science.



Regarding the current priorities of Cuban education, Ms. Trujillo mentioned the system for the professionalization of teachers, the reorganization of the network of schools, and changes to the syllabus with the introduction of new textbooks. In addition, she recalled that education from elementary school to university is free of charge in Cuba, a benefit also extended to postgraduate courses of state interest.



The meeting in Chile, sponsored by the UNESCO Regional Office, gathers delegates from 19 Latin American countries, plus Spain and Portugal.