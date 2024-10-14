The number of Palestinians killed by Israel in Gaza rises to 42,126





The Israeli military occupation of the Gaza Strip has committed four massacres over the past 24 hours, killing 61 people and injuring another 231 citizens, thus bringing the death toll to 42,126 and the number of injured to 98,117, The Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip reported on Friday



The health authorities emphasized that the Zionist entity continues to obstruct the work of rescue teams, who are trying to access the bodies trapped under the rubble and scattered on the roads, Telesur TV reported.



"Many people remain trapped under the rubble and on the roads because rescuers cannot reach them," the Health Ministry reported.



