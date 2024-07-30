Strengthening relations with Cuba will be a priority, Iranian president asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 30 (ACN) “It will be a priority to strengthen relations with Cuba,” said the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masud Pezeshkian, when receiving, on Monday afternoon, the member of the Political Bureau and Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, who is completing an official visit to the Persian nation, which will last until next August 1.



During the meeting, which took place at the Presidential Palace, the Iranian president expressed his willingness to continue the excellent relations between the two countries and to work jointly on the implementation of all the agreements signed, mainly in the economic, commercial, cooperation and investment fields.



Masud Pezeshkian praised Fidel's leadership and imprint on the revolutionaries, at the same time that he highlighted the long Cuban struggle against imperialism and unilateralism. Iran has always supported pro-independence and pro-freedom ideals and will continue to do so, he said.



Both parties also agreed on the absolute condemnation of Israel's genocide in Gaza, and called for the need to adopt measures to put an end to the fire and the barbarity.



For his part, Cuban Prime Minister wished the newly elected president success in his administration and conveyed greetings from Army General Raul Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban Revolution, and from the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.



He also highlighted the potential for cooperation between the two nations, with a favorable performance in the biotechnology sector, common interests in other areas such as food production and energy.



Tuesday, the Cuban Head of Government will participate, along with the delegation accompanying him, in the inauguration of President Masud Pezeshkian, a ceremony that constitutes the main activity of his first visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and which is expected to be attended by several high-level delegations.



The event was also attended by the acting Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Bagheri, and, on the Cuban side, by Elio Rodriguez Perdomo, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; Yury Valdes Balbin, member of the Council of State, and other officials of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.

Taken from Presidency