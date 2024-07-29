Cuban PM arrives in Iran for official visit





HAVANA, Cuba, July 29 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz arrived today in the Islamic Republic of Iran for his first official visit to that country, which will last until August 1.



Cuban delegation will participate in the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian, scheduled for this Tuesday, the Cuban government announced on X.

The work program also includes meetings with authorities, representatives of solidarity movements with Cuba and members of the state mission.



Caribbean country representation is also integrated by the general director of bilateral affairs of the foreign ministry, Carlos Miguel Pereira Hernandez, and the Chargé d'Affaires of Cuba to Tehran, Alexis Bandrich Vegas.



Upon their arrival in Imam Khomeini International Airport, they were received by Bahram Einollahi, Minister of Health and Medical Education and co-chairman of the Iran-Cuba Intergovernmental Commission.



During the welcome, Marrero Cruz highlighted the historic relations that unite both nations and the will to strengthen friendship and cooperation ties, according to the website of the Presidency and Government of Cuba.



For his part, Bahram Einollahi expressed that Iran loves Cubans very much, and evoked the exchange of visits between Tehran and Havana, particularly in 2023.



The official visit of the Cuban Prime Minister to Iran takes place a few days before August 8, when the 45th anniversary of the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations is commemorated.