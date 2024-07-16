Cuba reiterates its condemnation of the genocide against the Palestinian people





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 16 (ACN) The Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly of People's Power condemned today the brutal aggression and genocide against the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip.



In a statement published on the Parliament's website, the Cuban deputies denounced the complicity of the United States by repeatedly using the right to veto to prevent the implementation of the ceasefire.



Due to its importance, we transmit the statement in its entirety:



We ratify in the strongest terms the condemnation of the brutal aggression and genocide that the Occupying Power, Israel, is carrying out against the population in the Gaza Strip, through the murder of tens of thousands of innocent civilians and the destruction of hospitals, schools, mosques, among other infrastructures, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

We denounce the historical complicity of the United States of America by repeatedly using its right to veto to prevent the implementation of a ceasefire to stop the killing of innocent civilians.



We support the decision of the Government of Cuba to participate, as a Third State, in the lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel before the International Court of Justice.



We urgently call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to put an end to the genocide being committed against the Palestinian people, and to allow the urgent entry of aid to address the grave humanitarian crisis being suffered by the inhabitants of Gaza.



We reaffirm Cuba's historic position for a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, support for the just cause of the Palestinian people and their right to have their independent and sovereign State, with the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and that the refugees be allowed to return to their land. Likewise, that the entry of the State of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations be guaranteed without further delay.

(Taken from the National Assembly of People's Power)