WHO Launches on-line Site Favoring Access to Medical Technologies

Havana, Jul 8 (ACN) The World Health Organization (WHO) launched an online site called MeDevIS ((Priority Medical Devices Information System) as the first open-access electronic database of medical devices.
According to experts, MeDevIS (https://medevis.who-healthtechnologies.org/ ) aims at helping governments, regulatory authorities, and users in the decision-making process about the selection, purchase and use of medica devices for diagnostic, trials, and the treatment of health conditions.
The new on-line platform includes over 2 thousand different medical devices used to deal with a large number of health issues, including reproductive, maternal, new-born health as well as conditions like cancer, diabetes or infectious diseases, according to PL news agency.
This is the first time that the World Health Organization develops a globally accessible platform of medical devices, based on its experience with the List of Priority Medical Devices.
