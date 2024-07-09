Cuba recognizes historical legacy of leader Kim Il Sung





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 8 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, recognized today the historical legacy and invaluable contribution of Kim Il Sung to the ties between Cuba and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).



On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the death of the great leader Comrade Kim II Sung, Cuban head of state highlighted on X the relations between the two nations.



Cuba will continue working to strengthen the historic friendship and cooperation relations with the DPRK, said Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, foreign minister, on the same social network.



Leader Kim II Sung died in 1994 and his ideology became a paradigm, devoted to the development of a country project.



North Korea declared itself an independent territory thanks to leader Kim Il-Sung in September 1948.



The Juche ideology, based on the idea that "men and women are responsible for their own destinies" was promoted by Kim Il Sung, which has allowed, in the last decades, to consolidate popular participation and its projection towards the future based on national sovereignty and self-determination.



Kim Il Sung always encouraged the strengthening of relations between his country and Cuba, which was shown since the first visits to the DPRK by Commander Ernesto Che Guevara, then by Army General Raul Castro Ruz, and in 1986 during the visit of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and the talks held, in all cases, with the founding leader Kim Il Sung.