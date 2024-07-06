Venezuelan Opposition Candidates Kick off Presidential Campaign





Havana, July 5 (ACN) While the “Gran Polo Patriotico” candidate and head of state Nicolas Maduro started his presidential race on Thursday touring 70 Venezuelan cities, local opposition presidential candidates also joined the race towards the July 28 elections, in tune with the rules of the National Electoral Council (CNE).



According to TeleSur reporter Adriana Sivori, independent candidate Benjamin Rausseo kicked off his presidential race; Daniel Ceballlos for the Asamblea de Renovacion y Esperanza party (AREPA) opened his race driving a tractor on the local Caracas speedway, bearing a Venezuelan flag and another from his party.



Another candidate on the race is Jose Brito, for the Primero Venezuela party, who called on his followers to spread flyers in several plazas in the capital Caracas.



Meanwhile, former Caracas Mayor Claudio Fermin, from the Soluciones para Venezuela party, also used the social media to send his messages, while some of his followers toured several cities of the country.



Other opposition candidates include Javier Bertucci for the Partido de Cambio party; Enrique Marquez for Centrados party; Antonio Ecarri for the Avanzada Progresista y Alianza Lápiz party, and Luis Eduardo Martinez, for the Accion Democratica party.



On June 20, nine out of 10 presidential candidates signed an accord to recognize the results of the CNE once the July 28 vote is concluded.