Cuba marks anniversary of Venezuela's Act of Independence





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 5 (ACN) In order to commemorate the signing of the document that proclaimed the independence of Venezuela, a day like today 213 years ago, and the Day of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, wreaths dedicated to Jose Marti and the Liberator Simon Bolivar were laid in Havana.



The commemoration was attended by members of the diplomatic mission of that country to Cuba, the Cuban Friendship Institute (ICAP by its Spanish acronym), Casa de las Américas, among other distinguished guests.



At the Equestrian Statue of the Liberator Simon Bolivar, located on the Avenue of the Presidents, Orlando Maneiro Gaspar, Venezuelan Ambassador, thanked all the guests for their presence at the ceremony of such significance for the Bolivarian people.



Also presiding over the wreath laying ceremony were Fernando Gonzalez Llort, president of ICAP, Aleida March and Victor Moreno Tovar, Major General and Defense Attaché of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the Republic of Cuba.



In the Act of Independence of Venezuela, the patriots of the then Captaincy General expressed their disagreements about the situation of the country under colonial rule and reaffirmed their ideas of liberation and sovereignty for the homeland.



Representatives of the United Provinces of Caracas, Cumana, Barinas, Margarita, Barcelona, Merida and Trujillo participated in the signing of the document, which reflected their thoughts, and as stated in the document, their territories are de facto and de jure free, sovereign and independent states.