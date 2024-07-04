All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban experts in water resources visit projects in Ethiopia

 

HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 3 (ACN) A delegation of experts from the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH) headed by its VP Javier Toledo Tápanes visited related projects in the city of Adama, Ethiopia, on a tour led by Asfaw Dingamo, State Minister of Water and Energy and his advisor Abera Endeshaw.

As part of the visit, Mr. Toledo held a meeting with Fiten Teshome, director of the Ethiopian Meteorological Institute and president for the World Meteorological Organization’s Regional Association, in which they agreed to work on capacity building in the meteorological sector.

The Cuban delegation also met with the directors of the Ethiopian Institute of Water Technology.

