Cuba Stresses Historical Relations with Ethiopia





Havana, July 3 (ACN) Cuban deputy Foreign Minister Gerardo Peñalver stressed the historical bonds between Ethiopia and the island nation during a meeting in Havana with outgoing Ethiopian ambassador Genet Teshome Jirru.



Peñalver also extended the Cuban government’s gratefulness to Ethiopia for its support against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the Caribbean Island nation, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The Cuban government official addressed bilateral potentials to keep boosting cooperation relations between the two countries.



Ambassador Genet Teshome Jirru on his part thanked Peñalver for the meeting and expressed satisfaction for the support offered by Cuban institutions during his diplomatic mission.





