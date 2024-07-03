Cuban Foreign Minister Meets Mexican President-elect





Havana, July 2 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez met on Tuesday with Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, after taking part at high-level meeting in the Mexican capital.



Sheinbaum and Rodriguez addressed the strong and long-lasting relations between their two nations, according to PL news agency.



Bruno Rodriguez conveyed Sheinbaum congratulations from Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and the affection of the Cuban people.



The Mexican leader wrote on X that she appreciated her talks with Bruno Rodriguez, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs.



On June 3rd, the Cuban head of state held a phone conversation with Sheinbaum and extended his country’s commitment to keep strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.



Sheinbaum became the first woman to occupy the presidency of Mexico after winning last June 3rd presidential elections with over 60 percent of the votes.



The Cuban Foreign Minister attended the 3rd Ministerial Meeting on Feminist Foreign Policies, held in Mexico city.