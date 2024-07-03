Cuba Extends Solidarity to Caribbean Nations Hit by Beryl





Havana, July 2 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel extended his solidarity to Caribbean sister nations affected by the ravaging passage of hurricane Beryl.



You can count on Cuba for whatever you need, the President wrote on X.



Diaz-Canel said that Cuban workers in the heart-hit Caribbean nations are fine, and some of them have started to assist their patients.



Reports say that at least four persons died under the strong effects of hurricane Beryl over the windward islands.



Beryl is the earliest category-5-storm ever in the Atlantic Hurricane Season, according to historic records.