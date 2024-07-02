All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban Foreign Minister Congratulates His South African Counterpart



Havana, Jul 1 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez congratulated Ronald Lamola for his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of South Africa.

Cuba and South Africa will continue to strengthen bilateral bonds of friendship and brotherhood, forged in the struggle against Apartheid, the Cuban official wrote on X.

Lamola (40) was appointed new foreign minister as he is one of the youngest members of the South African cabinet. Previously, he was Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

