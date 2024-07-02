Cuba congratulates Chinese Communist Party on 103rd anniversary of its foundation





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 1 (ACN) The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) received congratulatory messages from Cuba today, on the occasion of the 103rd anniversary of its founding.



Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), sent his greetings to the general secretary of the Chinese political party, Xi Jinping, and to its more than 98 million militants.



Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the PCC Central Committee, on the same social network sent sincere congratulations to the CCP and its militants, and highlighted the excellent state of ties between the two political organizations.



According to leaders of both formations, the ties between the Communist Party of Cuba and the Communist Party of China constitute the cornerstone for the development of multifaceted ties between the two countries.