Bolivian President Appreciates Cuba Support against Coup Attempt





Havana, Jun 27 (ACN) Bolivia’s President Luis Alberto Arce extended his sincere appreciation to Cuba’s Miguel Diaz-Canel for his denunciation of the coup attempt staged Wednesday in the South American nation.



On his X account, President Arce acknowledged the respect expressed by Cuba in favor of democracy and the Bolivian people, PL news agency reported.



Several Bolivian army divisions headed to the Murillo Plaza in the capital La Paz, but the action was rapidly denounced by Latin American heads of state, including Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.



The coup attempt was dissolved in just few hours after the coupists withdrew after new officers were appointed to lead the branches of the armed forces; this consolidated the control and leadership of President Luis Alberto Arce.