Cuba Rejects Detention Order against Syrian President





Havana, Jun 27 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez rejected on Thursday an arrest warrant issued in France and with binding enforcement in the European Union against Syria’s President Bashar al-Asad.



On his X account, Minister Rodriguez said that the decision disregards Al-Assad’s immunity as head of state, it violates the standards of International Law and sets a dangerous precedent for the current international system.



According to international media outlets, A French appeals court on Wednesday upheld an international arrest warrant for Syrian President Bashar Assad, confirming its validity despite his position as a head of state. The warrant stems from allegations of war crimes during Syria’s civil war.



French courts issued arrests warrants in November against al-Assad, his brother Maher al-Assad—commander of the 4th Armored Division--, and two Syrian generals—Ghassan Abbas and Bassam al-Hassan, accusing them of complicity in war crimes and crimes against humanity, and their participation in a chemical attack in 2013 against Damasco suburbs home to opposition members.