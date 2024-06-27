Cuban president hails defeat of coup attempt in Bolivia





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 26 (ACN) In a post on X, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez saluted the pullback of pro-coup troops from Murillo Square in the city of La Paz and warned that another military coup in Bolivia would further affront Latin America as a Zone of Peace.



In several messages, Díaz-Canel reiterated Cuba’s solidarity with the legitimate government of Luis Alberto (Lucho) Arce Catacora and highlighted his emotion at hearing the Bolivian singing the national anthem as a sign of their support of Arce’s government, which he described as “a worthy Latin American tribute to the 116th anniversary of Salvador Allende”.



On his end, the Bolivian president denounced the irregular mobilization of some Bolivian army units following statements made by Major General Juan José Zúñiga, General Commander of the Army about his decision to prevent Evo Morales from running for President again and which caused his immediate removal from his post.



The international community condemned the coup attempt as regional leaders and organizations proclaimed their support to the constitutional government of Bolivia.



"The coup attempt has been defeated with the appointment of new military commanders", President Luis Arce stated with determination.