Russia’s Cuba friendship society expresses solidarity with the island





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 26 (ACN) The Cuba-Russia Friendship Association issued a declaration condemning the U.S. blockade and the inclusion of the island on the list of state sponsors of terrorism.



Below is the full text of the said statement published by the Governing Council of the Association.



Moscow, June 10, 2024



The Governing Council of the All-Russian public organization "Cuba-Russia Friendship Association" condemns the aggressive policy of the United States of America, which resorts to far-fetched excuses to keep in place the blockade of and stifle the Republic of Cuba.



The U.S. State Department and Administration have unjustifiably and illegally included the Republic of Cuba in the list of countries that allegedly support international terrorism, and the U.S. Treasury Department has announced sanctions against individuals, legal entities, and States that trade with countries appearing on the said notorious list.



Such actions, oblivious to the will and demands of the vast majority of the countries of the world to put an end to the blockade of Cuba, constitute a flagrant violation of international law and a direct interference in the internal affairs of independent States.



The Governing Council, members and activists of the Cuba-Russia Friendship Association demand that the U.S. should remove the Republic of Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, lift the commercial and economic blockade and stop meddling in Cuban internal affairs.



Governing Council of the Cuba-Russia Friendship Association