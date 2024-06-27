France donates micronutrient powder to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 26 (ACN) A polyclinic in Havana received a donation of micronutrient powder for 6- to 23-months-old children in the presence of representatives of the French Embassy in Cuba, members of the World Food Program (WFP), officials from the Ministries of Public Health and of Foreign Trade and Investment, and the said beneficiaries and their parents.



French ambassador Laurent Burin Des Roziers remarked that the world is going through a food crisis and the rise in prices is a major obstacle for southern countries that buy their food on the world market, hence his country’s willingness since 2022 to support Cuba.



Last year, France donated powdered milk for the benefit of more than 50,000 children across Cuba and contributed 750,000 Euros to buy micronutrient powder and milk.



WFP representative Etienne Labande praised France’s valuable assistance to develop this project in Cuba, considering that the micronutrients are a necessary dietary supplement, and the importance of promoting nutrition education in the island.