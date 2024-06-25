Cuba Welcomes Advancement of Colombia Peace Process





Havana, Jun 24 (ACN) Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stressed on Monday the opening of peace talks between the Colombian government and the “Segunda Marquetalia” rebel group in Caracas, Venezuela.



Cuba will continue to play its guarantor role in the talks, in tune with its commitment to peace in Colombia, the foreign minister wrote on X.



A joint communique announced that the talks will run Jun 25th to 29th on specific issues of the peace agenda and the protocols of the talks.



Cuba, Norway and Venezuela are acting as guarantor countries at the new Colombian peace talks.