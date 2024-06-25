Cuba welcomes installation of Colombia's Peace Talks Table





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 25 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez welcomed the installation of the peace talks table between the Colombian government and the armed rebel organization Segunda Marquetalia.



From his account in X, the Minister reiterated Cuba will continue to act as one of the guarantor countries in line with its commitment to peace in Colombia.



The Government of Colombia and the armed rebel organization Segunda Marquetalia Ejército Bolivariano reaffirmed today in Venezuela their commitment to the search for a peace agreement for Colombia when the first cycle of dialogue and negotiations between both forces was installed on Monday.



Furthermore, the Table assumes the commitment to agree as a priority on the necessary measures to guarantee the life and security of those participating in the process and of the communities in general.



The governments of Cuba, Norway and the Bolivarian Republic will participate as guarantor countries in this negotiating table, and the special representative of the UN Secretary General and the Colombian Episcopal Conference will act as accompanying countries.