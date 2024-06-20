Activists in Italy Launch Social Media Channel for Cuba





Havana, Jun 19 (ACN) The Italy-Cuba National Friendship Association launched in Rome a news Youtube and social media channel on to counter anti-Cuba media campaigns and to spread the reality of the island nation.



ITALY X CUBA is the name of the initiative which involves several journalists such as Luigi Basile, Walter Persello and Anika Persiani, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Persiani, and Association member in Florence, participated in a first transmission to present the project, which aims at promoting Cuba’s positions on issues like healthcare, education, science, the environment and others.



Further transmissions will focus on the impact by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade, the availability of imported fuels, the difficulties to met the people’s needs after the strengthening of the blockade and other US measures.



The channel will feature guests such as Cuban and Italian lawyers to address legal issues like the 2019 Cuban Constitution, the new Family Code, among others.



The first broadcast featured an interview with the Italy-Cuba Friendship Association president Marco Papacci, who described as very positive the organization’s performance last year, when Cuba received humanitarian aid valued at nearly 100 thousand Euros.



The Association also contributed 27 thousand Euros to fund research projects in Cuba to develop a vaccine against Dengue Fever.



The activist said in the interview conducted by journalist Luigi Basile that the war media against Cuba is very strong and backed with huge funds by the US government.