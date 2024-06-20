CARICOM Welcomes New Haitian Government





Havana, Jun 19 (ACN) The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) welcomed the new Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille, whose leadership is considered an expected step forward to address the country’s crisis through free and fair elections.



In an official statement CARICOM described as positive the advancement of Haiti towards constitutional order and restoration of the country’s institutions.



According to CARICOM the new Haitian government must take progressive actions to guarantee public security, food and healthcare, along with economic recovery and the strengthening of the rule of law and justice, as well as the national conference and the constitutional reform.



The Caribbean Community extended its best wishes to the Haitian transition government and reiterated its support of Haiti on the road to deal with the current difficulties.