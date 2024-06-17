ANC Leader Cyril Ramaphosa Reelected President of South Africa

Havana, Jun 14 (ACN) African National Congress leader Cyril Ramaphosa was reelected President of South Africa by the National Parliament.



The election of Ramphosa as Head of State was the result of an accord to set up a National Unity Government between the African National Congress and the conservative Democratic Alliance, which took 59 parliament seats; the ANC took 159 out of 400 seats at the Assembly.



The local Inkatha Freedom Party, with 17 parliament seats, already expressed its willingness to join the national unity government along the ANC.



In its declaration of principles, the National Unity Government says it’s based on respect and the defense established in the Constitution and the Rule of Law, and that its major declared goals aim at achieving fast economic growth, creating new jobs, and fighting crime, corruption and genre violence.



According to ANC general secretary Fikile Mbalula, other minority parties are expected to join the new South African government.



The South African legislators also elected ANC member Thoko Didiza as Parliament President and Democratic Alliance (opposition) Annelie Lotriet vice-president of the legislative body.