Cuba mourns death of Malawi's vice president





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 12 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, mourned today the death of Malawi's vice president, Saulos Klaus Chilima, in a plane crash along with his wife and eight other people.



On X, Cuban president expressed his heartfelt condolences to the people and government of the African nation and expressed his solidarity, especially with the family and friends of the political leader, who was 51 years old at the time of his tragic death.



Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez, on the same social network also sent condolences and solidarity to the Malawian people and authorities, especially to Chilima's relatives and friends.



The aircraft carrying the vice president left the capital, Lilongwe, last Monday morning, bound for the international airport of Mzuzu, some 370 kilometers to the north, but crashed due to bad weather conditions in a mountainous region of the country, according to press reports.



Lazarus MacCarthy Chakwera, president of Malawi, confirmed the news on Tuesday, after locating the wreckage of the military plane, completely destroyed, in a search that lasted more than a day.