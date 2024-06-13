Cuba denounces destabilization attempts in Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 12 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, denounced on in X new attempts to generate violence and destabilization in Venezuela.



In his message on the social network, the Caribbean foreign minister expressed Cuba's firm support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.



According to data offered by the research consulting firm in social and opinion analysis, IdeaDatos, Maduro is the favorite candidate to win the presidential elections to be held on July 28.



The results of the survey show a clear preference for the current Head of State with 56.1%, which almost triples the opposition candidate with the highest preference within the survey, reported IdeaDatos on its X account.



For his part, Diosdado Cabello, first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), invited all peace and democracy lovers to accompany the upcoming presidential elections in his country.



The political leader alerted the international community of the plans of the opposition paid by the United States and supported by the European Union to declare fraud in the event of an eventual triumph of the left in the elections and to generate violence in the streets.



He denounced that the extreme right-wing sectors, highly divided, instead of preparing for the democratic electoral event, are already calling for an insurrection in case of defeat.



Last June 3, the President warned his people, during the program Con Maduro+, broadcast through Venezolana de Television, about maneuvers organized by the extreme right wing to implement scenarios of violence, similar to the guarimbas of 2014 and 2017, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry reported.