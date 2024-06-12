Cuban Institution Triggers Alert of Media Campaign against Venezuela





Havana, Jun 11 (ACN) The Havana-based Casa de Las Americas cultural institution called on the intellectuals of the region and the world to keep alert about actions by the global and Venezuelan rightist circles against the upcoming presidential elections in the South American nation.



In the face of upcoming general elections in Venezuela on July 28, the most powerful media of the world have already picked their candidate from the counterrevolution circles and have started the machine to discredit the vote, a statement by the Havana institution notes.



An influential Spanish daily hurried to launch a poisonous suspicion: “ the absence of European Union observers leaves the election without robust overseeing,” the statements reads.



Other media outlets are launching presumed surveys which give the electoral victory to the so-called Plataforma Unitaria Democratica (opposition Democratic Unitary Platform), in order to disregard any adverse result or encourage distrust.



More than preparing to win, the Venezuelan right seems to be ready to launch a fraud accusation, which will undoubtedly count on the support of not few governments and media, reads the statement which also predicts an increase of the media campaign over the next weeks.



The cultural institution said that after the failed attempts of invasions, magnicide, violent riots and terror, sanctions and the stealing of national Venezuelan resources and the support of a fake president, the media campaign against the Bolivarian Revolution intensifies.