Canadian Royal Navy Ship to arrive in Havana on Friday





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 11 (ACN) The Canadian Royal Navy patrol vessel HMCS Margaret Brooke will arrive in Cuba next Friday on a visit that will last until June 17.



According to a statement issued by the Revolutionary Navy of Cuba, the vessel that will be making port in the capital belongs to a new series recently incorporated in the Royal Canadian Navy, and its visit to our country highlights the bilateral collaboration to contribute to peace in our region.



The visit of the vessel takes place in the context of 80 years of uninterrupted diplomatic relations with Canada and the 50th anniversary of mutual cooperation ties.



Before the vessel returns to its home port in Halifax (Nova Scotia, Canada), the stay in Havana will strengthen ties between the two nations.



The arrival of the HMCS Margaret Brooke gives continuity to the visits received in 2016 and 2018, by the frigates HMCS FREDERICTON AND HMCS CHARLOTTETOWN, respectively, the Cuban Revolutionary War Navy states.