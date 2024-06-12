Venezuelan training ship “Simón Bolívar" to arrive in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 11 (ACN) The Revolutionary War Navy of Cuba reported that the School Ship AB " Simón Bolívar", of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, will visit the Cuban eastern province Santiago de Cuba between June 15 and 19 of the current year.



In a statement shared by the Cuban foreign ministry, it was informed today that the visit takes place as part of the 34th Overseas Training Cruise in 2024.



The Venezuelan Ministry of People's Power for Defense stressed that the also called "The Ambassador without Borders" will last approximately three months and will sail some 4,500 nautical miles, visiting several Caribbean and Latin American ports.



As part of this training cruise, before the next arrival in Santiago de Cuba, the ship visited St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominican Republic, Honduras and Mexico.



The training ship will continue its voyage to Santa Marta (Colombia) and Willemstad (Curacao), and will end its journey in the Venezuelan port of La Guaira on July 13.



