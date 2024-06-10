Cuba condemns Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) In a post on X, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla condemned the massacre carried out by the Israeli army in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, where 210 Palestinians were killed and 400 others injured.



The official described the raid as further evidence of the genocide committed with impunity by Israel against the people of Palestine.



According to medical sources quoted by the Wafa news agency, Israel’s artillery and fighter jets waged a 2-hour-plus attack against the area, with drones firing on everyone on the roads.