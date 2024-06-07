MLO Urges Washington to Lift Blockade of Cuba





Havana, Jun 6 (ACN) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reiterated his call on Washington to lift its economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.



In his daily morning press conference from the National Palace, AMLO-- as the president is also known for his name acronyms—said that Washington has not had the will to reach accord with Cuba, while the Caribbean nation keeps a very conciliatory position.



He said, the differences between the two countries must be solved through dialog, bearing in mind that the people are the ones who suffer the most under the US sanctions.



The Mexican head of state said that the US blockade is a one of the causes for increasing migration of Cubans to the United States, having Mexico as transit country.



A good deal with Cuba means lifting the blockade, which affects the economy and welfare in Cuba and this leads to a migration increase, AMLO said.