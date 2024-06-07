Nicolas Maduro Calls for Overwhelming Victory at July 28 Presidential Vote





Havana, Jun 5 (ACN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called on the people to pursue what he called a perfect victory at the upcoming July 28th presidential elections.



Maduro described as perfect victory the election results, which took Claudia Sheinbaum to the presidency of Mexico, an overwhelming and peaceful vote, he said as cited by Telesur TV network.



The President made his statement during a visit to the state of Trujillo where he was met with the people’s support to his candidacy. In Trujillo he also denounced a media plan by the extreme right circles to disregard the election results.



Following Sheinbaum’s electoral victory, Maduro held a phone conversation with the Mexican president-elect to congratulate her and ratify his compromise to fight against the lies launched by the international ultra-right and keep Venezuela and Mexico on the road of bilateral cooperation and friendship.

