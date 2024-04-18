China, first country to translate the Cuban Constitution into its language





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 17 (ACN) A translation of the current Constitution of Cuba into Chinese, which turns the People’s Republic into the first country in the world to have the island’s top law in its own language, was presented at the Cuban Embassy in Beijing.



During the ceremony, Zhu Jianhua, director of the Publishing House of the Supreme People's Prosecutor’s Office, in charge of the publication of the Magna Carta, remarked that several Cuban ambassadors, diplomats and members of the Law community shared their insight to ensure the accuracy of the translation, an effort he described as ironclad evidence of the special friendship between both nations.



Zhu praised the contributions of Zhang Tuo, former ambassador to Havana and vice-chair of the China-Latin America Friendship Association, who reviewed and made suggestions about the translation.



“The Cuban Constitution not only gathers the common will and main interests of the people, but it’s also an important document that embodies the socialist spirit of the rule of law and the concept of national governance,” he said.



On his end, Pan Deng, a professor at the China University of Political Science and Law and one of the main architects of the project, on which he worked for five years, stated his wish that academics and other scholars will be able to better understand Cuba based on this translation.