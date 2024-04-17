Cuba Appreciates Namibian Motion of Solidarity





Havana, April 16 (ACN) Cuban Parliament President Esteban Lazo appreciated on Tuesday a motion adopted unanimously by Namibia’s National Assembly in solidarity with Cuba and condemning the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the island nation.



On the Parliament’s X account, Lazo acknowledged the Namibian gesture as one more of the many actions historically taken by Namibia in support of Cuba, and especially by its Parliament against the US’s hostile Cuba policy.



In its ninth session, the Namibian National Assembly adopted the motion demanding the “cease of the inhumane and unjustified economic blockade imposed by the United States of America against the Republic of Cuba and its citizens.” The document also calls for the “immediate withdrawal of Cuba from the US list of states sponsors of terrorism, and the lifting of all economic sanctions against the Cuban people,” according to the document cited by the Cuban Parliament.



The Namibian motion also demands the immediate and unconditional shutdown of the US military base in the illegally occupied Cuban territory of Guantanamo, and it also affirms the unbreakable support of the Cuban Revolution.



The document ratifies the historic relations, friendship and flourishing bilateral links between Namibia and Cuba and recalls the selfless sacrifice and contribution by Cuban internationalists during Namibia’s struggle for national independence from colonialism and apartheid.

In February this year, the Cuban Parliament president visited Namibia to attend the funeral services for Hage G. Genigob, third president of the African nation.