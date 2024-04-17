Cuba marks anniversary of diplomatic ties with Belarus





HAVANA, Cuba, April 16 (ACN) Cuba is celebrating today the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Belarus.



On X, Cuban foreign ministry reiterated the will to continue strengthening the historical political, economic, cooperation and friendship ties between both people.



Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Cuba were established in April 1992 and in May 1997 the commercial representation of Cuba to Belarus was changed into an Embassy and in November 1998 the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus was opened in Havana, first Belarusian diplomatic mission to Latin America and the Caribbean.



An example of the links between the countries was the official visit to Belarus of Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban PM, in November last year with the aim of strengthening friendship ties between both nations and consolidating economic-commercial and trade relations.



As part of his stay, the head of Government held meetings with the highest leadership of Belarus and tours of sites of historical and economic interest.



The Caribbean nation is a significant partner of the European country in the international arena and one of the most important allies in the Western Hemisphere.