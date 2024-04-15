Cuban president wishes his Vietnamese counterpart a happy birthday





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) In a post on X, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez wished a happy 80th birthday, good health, success and personal happiness to the general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Nguyen Phu Trong and praised his personal and decisive commitment to the construction of socialism in Vietnam.



In a message last February, the Cuban head of state shared with the Vietnamese leader his certainty that 2024 will bring with it a stronger brotherhood between the two nations.



Nguyen Phu Trong, born on April 14, 1944 in a commune on the outskirts of Hanoi to a poor peasant family, studied philosophy at the National University of Vietnam and joined the CPV in December 1967. He became a member of the Party's Central Committee in 1994 and of its Political Bureau in 1997, and he has been a deputy to the National Assembly since 2002.



Phu Trong was elected secretary general of the CPV in 2011 and re-elected in 2016, and 2021. He also was chairman of the Republic (2018-2021) and of its Defense Council, as well as secretary of the Central Military Commission.