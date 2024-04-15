Cuba and Grenada celebrate 45 years of relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) The friendship between Cuba and Grenada, as well as the will of both countries to keep strengthening their ties became manifest in a ceremony held in this city to mark the 45th anniversary of their relations, attended by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, who is paying an official visit to Cuba.



Mitchell, who described Cuba as a true and unflagging friend that takes its solidarity to the farthest corners of the Earth for the benefit of all peoples, asked to observe a minute of silence in honor of the Cubans and Grenadians who fell during the U.S. invasion of his country in 1983.



He also seized the opportunity to condemn the U.S. blockade and praised Cuba's capacity to offer solidarity and support in spite of the said policy of pressure.



On the Cuban side, Cuban VP and Political Bureau member Salvador Valdés Mesa expressed his satisfaction that both nations are making steady and decisive progress with the consolidation of ties and thanked Grenada for its unrestricted opposition to the U.S. blockade and the inclusion of Cuba on the list of alleged State sponsors of terrorism.