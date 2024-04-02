Cuban Activist in Chile: Let my Country Live in Peace





Havana, April 1 (ACN) Juan Marquez, a Cuban residing in Chile, where he is the vice-president of the Cultural Association of Cubans, condemned the US policy of interference against his nation.



“I make a call for necessary unity against all kind of interference coming from a foreign government so that, once and for all, they let Cuba live in peace,” said Marquez in a video on his X account. https://twitter.com/NacionyEmig/status/1774774747705770034



The leader of the Raices Cubanas association also slashed against those who, for different reasons, call the strengthening of measures to asphyxiate Cuban economy, PL news agency reported.



Unilateral coercive measures harm all the people, particularly vulnerable citizens, he noted.



The group Raices Cubanas joined demonstrations around the world backing Cuba against the over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the island nation.