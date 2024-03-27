Cuba celebrates 50 years of relations with Gabon





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 26 (ACN) In a message posted on X, the Cuban Foreign Ministry celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Gabon and reasserted the island’s commitment to keep strengthening the ties of cooperation and friendship between the two countries.



In August 2023, during their inter-chancellery political consultations, Cuba and Gabon reaffirmed their will to develop political dialogue and discussed their trade and cooperation relations.



Since 1998, Gabon has voted in favor of the resolution that Cuba submits every year to the United Nations General Assembly demanding the end of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.