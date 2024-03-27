US-Cuba Relations Lecture Opens Foreign Relations Forum





Havana, March 26 (ACN) The thaw of relations between Cuba and the US under the administration of former US President Barack Obama (2000-2017) was the topic of a key-note lecture at the opening of the 5th Seminar on International Relations in Havana.



Cuban deputy Foreign Minister Josefina Vidal explained that from December 2014 to January 2017, both nations revealed their wish to advance on a different road in favor of change after intense years of resistance for the Cuban people, who was the recipient of international solidarity and activism expressed by different governments.



In her lecture at Havana’s Raul Roa Garcia Higher Institute of International Relations, Vidal said that Washington recognized Cuba as a legitimate dialogist, different from previous attempts to deny the Cuban government its legitimacy.



Cuba was considered on equal grounds and both countries started negotiations under constructive spirit and the will to boost cooperation in areas of common interest.



And during that period of time, both nations achieved important advancement such as the resumption of dialog, the reopening of embassies and the return of three out of five Cuban prisoners who were unfairly jailed in the US.



However, despite the thaw of relations, some issues were left unresolved like the drop of measures linked to the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba and the return to Cuba of the illegally occupied territory of Guantanamo where the US maintains a military base.



And despite the advancement in relations, such process did not last much after former US President Donald Trump took power in 2016. He implemented top-pressure policies against Cuba.



The key-note lecture offered an enriching perspective towards the US-Cuba relations.