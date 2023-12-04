Emir of Qatar highlighted talks with Cuban president





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 3 (ACN) Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, highlighted his official meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Doha.



“We are glad about the visit of our friend, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel,” he wrote in a message posted on X in which he also mentioned that they talked about opportunities to strengthen the economic ties between both countries, discussed the latest developments related to the situation in Gaza, and pledged to coordinate joint efforts in international forums to stop Israeli aggression and achieve a lasting peace in occupied Palestine.



On his end, the Cuban president described the official talks as fruitful, as both parties reasserted their willingness to expand mutual cooperation, and thanked his hosts for their affection and respect for Cuba and its government.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the two leaders recalled the close links between the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and the Father Emir Padre, as well as the historic exchange of visits between the two sides.



Cuba and Qatar established diplomatic relations on December 13, 1989, which have thrived in terms of bilateral relations and mutual support in multilateral forums.