Cuban President Meets Authorities from China, Ethiopia and Nepal





Havana, Dec 1 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote on X that he was satisfied with his meeting on Friday with authorities from China, Ethiopia and Nepal during the UN Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP 28) underway in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.



The Cuban head of state described as fruitful his meeting with Ding Xuexiang, special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jimping to the Summit of the G-77 plus China Alliance during COP28, which was called by Cuba as pro-tempore chair of the group to reinforce coordination actions of that governmental collective of countries in the current world crisis.



Diaz-Canel also met with Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of Ethiopia. Both leaders agreed to expand bilateral relations in áreas such as cooperation, health and education.



Meanwhile during talks with the Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal, the Cuban President addressed bilateral relations and current challenges posed by climate change.



The Cuban President is paying an official visit to the United Arab Emirates, which includes his participation at COP 28, underway in Dubai till December 12th.







