Cuba and UAE Open New Stage in Bilateral Relations





Havana, Nov 30 (ACN) A new stage has opened for bilateral relations between Cuba and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel during a meeting with Emirati entrepreneurs as part of his official and working visit to that nation.



Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee, described the meeting as fruitful which addressed different business opportunities in Cuba to implement joint projects in sectors of common interest.



On his X account, https://bitly.ws/33XQq the head of state wrote that his meeting also aimed at boosting economic, commercial, financial and cooperation links just as agreed to on Wednesday in a meeting between Diaz-Canel and the UAE President, His Highness, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



The Emirati business people at the meeting were linked to sectors such as food production, tourism, renewable energies, pharmaceuticals, according to the Cuban Presidency.



The exchange also included the opening of the largest Habano Cigar Shop in the Middle East, right in Dubai, where participants stressed that the UAE is the largest market for Cuban cigars in that region of the world.



The Cuban delegation’s official and working visit to the UAE is part of a tour which also includes Qatar and Iran.