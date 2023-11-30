COP 28 coordination meeting of the G77+China is in session





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 30 (ACN) In the context of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), which began today in Dubai, UAE, members of the G77+China will evaluate the status of the agreements reached in previous meetings.



As chair of the coordination mechanism, Cuba receives the reports of 59th Session of the Subsidiary Bodies for Scientific and Technological Advice and the Subsidiary Body for Implementation, with a view to the Summit of Leaders of the Group, to be held on December 2.



Intended to provide a space for reflection and coordination of positions among the countries of the South in view of the climate negotiations, the meeting will be led by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who arrived on Tuesday in the UAE.



Speaking on September 19 at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Díaz-Canel stressed that Cuba will not let up in its efforts to boost the creative potential, influence and leadership of the G77 at COP28.