Cuba will share its environmental experiences at COP 28





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 30 (ACN) Cuba will present its public policy on and governmental plans to tackle climate change at the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) that will open its doors today in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.



“Cuba has the results, commitment and willingness to contribute to make this global summit take a leap forward in the way of facing its challenges,” said Ulises Fernández Gómez, director of International Relations of the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment (CITMA). “Tarea Vida (Task Life) is an example of a good link between science and politics to engage society in the approach to weather events”.



He added that Cuba’s main message to COP 28 would be its ad hoc State Plan, based on scientific, institutional, organizational and technological capacities that deserved the provision of funds by UN bodies, the Green Climate Fund, and the Global Environment Facility, among other sources and donors, which has made it possible to link national priorities with financial opportunities and convert them into science and adaptation results at the community, sector and ecosystem levels.



The official remarked that the most important achievement to be shared with COP 28 is Cuba’s commitment, in its capacity as president of the G77+China, to the discussion among the countries of the South to redress the balance in terms of expectations from the global South, heavily indebted and overwhelmed by today’s unjust international economic system, regarding the effects of climate change.



Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez is paying an official visit to the UAE, where he will attend the Climate Change Conference.